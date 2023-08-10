Atlantic American Co. Declares Annual Dividend of $0.02 (NASDAQ:AAME)

Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Free Report) declared an annual dividend on Tuesday, August 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 21st.

Shares of Atlantic American stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.84. 5,371 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,238. The company has a market cap of $37.55 million, a PE ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.24. Atlantic American has a twelve month low of $1.67 and a twelve month high of $3.20.

Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, June 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Atlantic American had a positive return on equity of 5.96% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. The company had revenue of $46.27 million during the quarter.

Several analysts have issued reports on AAME shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Atlantic American from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atlantic American in a research report on Friday, August 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. It offers property and casualty insurance products, including business automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; and inland marine and general liability insurance products.

