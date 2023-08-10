Artemis Strategic Investment Co. (NASDAQ:ARTE) Short Interest Down 75.0% in July

Artemis Strategic Investment Co. (NASDAQ:ARTE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the July 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
ARTE remained flat at $10.63 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.42. Artemis Strategic Investment has a one year low of $9.90 and a one year high of $11.74.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Artemis Strategic Investment in the first quarter valued at $8,865,000. RPO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Artemis Strategic Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $5,198,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Artemis Strategic Investment by 137.2% during the 1st quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 398,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,121,000 after acquiring an additional 230,558 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP increased its stake in Artemis Strategic Investment by 73.6% in the first quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,985,000 after acquiring an additional 212,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in Artemis Strategic Investment during the second quarter worth about $1,574,000. 79.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Artemis Strategic Investment Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.
