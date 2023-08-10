Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $154.99

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $154.99 and last traded at $152.63, with a volume of 101403 shares. The stock had previously closed at $141.96.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AIT. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $160.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Applied Industrial Technologies Stock Up 7.7 %

The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $140.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.45%.

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 1,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total transaction of $215,166.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 316,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,156,355.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $271,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 4,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 7,164 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates through two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

