Antofagasta’s (ANTO) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 1,900 ($24.28) price target on the mining company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.84% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ANTO. Barclays dropped their price target on Antofagasta from GBX 1,350 ($17.25) to GBX 1,270 ($16.23) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Antofagasta from GBX 1,340 ($17.12) to GBX 1,490 ($19.04) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Antofagasta in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 1,900 ($24.28) target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Antofagasta from GBX 1,260 ($16.10) to GBX 1,250 ($15.97) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Monday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,507.78 ($19.27).

ANTO stock traded down GBX 21.50 ($0.27) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,585.50 ($20.26). The company had a trading volume of 1,485,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,202,438. The company has a market capitalization of £15.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,309.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,518.11 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,544.34. Antofagasta has a 1-year low of GBX 1,025.50 ($13.11) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,837.50 ($23.48). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.14, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.78.

Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine, and a 50% interest in the Zaldívar mine located in Chile.

