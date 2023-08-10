Analysts Set TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Target Price at $144.33

Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $144.33.

TEL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $127.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Evercore ISI raised shares of TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $153.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:TEL traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $136.59. The stock had a trading volume of 338,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,583,665. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. TE Connectivity has a 1-year low of $104.76 and a 1-year high of $146.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.90. The company has a market cap of $42.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.33.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.11. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. TE Connectivity’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that TE Connectivity will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at TE Connectivity

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 70,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.02, for a total value of $10,114,517.42. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,969 shares in the company, valued at $7,861,666.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TE Connectivity

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at $584,131,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 119,784.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,247,666 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $372,832,000 after buying an additional 3,244,957 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 341.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,305,514 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $94,846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556,629 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 19.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,149,636 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,851,648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the first quarter valued at about $239,957,000. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

(Get Free Report

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.