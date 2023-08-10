Analysts Set Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Target Price at $191.69

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-two brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and twenty-three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $191.69.

SNOW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on Snowflake from $165.00 to $203.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Snowflake from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Snowflake from $202.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Snowflake from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

NYSE SNOW traded up $1.97 on Thursday, reaching $156.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,561,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,861,155. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $174.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.00. Snowflake has a 1-year low of $119.27 and a 1-year high of $205.66. The company has a market cap of $50.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.73 and a beta of 0.75.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $623.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.57 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.81% and a negative net margin of 37.78%. Research analysts predict that Snowflake will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 8,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.35, for a total transaction of $1,403,028.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,683 shares in the company, valued at $31,259,733.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 8,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.35, for a total transaction of $1,403,028.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,683 shares in the company, valued at $31,259,733.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total transaction of $36,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 142,546 shares in the company, valued at $25,729,553. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 632,213 shares of company stock worth $112,447,260. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 3.3% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 88,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 11.8% in the first quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 4,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 333.1% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 88,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,659,000 after purchasing an additional 68,091 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 106.7% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 2,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the first quarter valued at approximately $266,000. 63.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

