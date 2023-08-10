Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Bought by OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in APD. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.5% in the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 16,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,806,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Cannell & Co. grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 7.0% in the first quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 46,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047 shares during the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.7% in the first quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 37,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,809,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter valued at approximately $989,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of APD traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $286.08. The company had a trading volume of 177,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 957,670. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $291.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $287.80. The stock has a market cap of $63.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.86. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $224.75 and a 52 week high of $328.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.07. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on APD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $317.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $322.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.93.

View Our Latest Research Report on APD

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.