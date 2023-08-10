AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGRIW) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGRIW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 96.6% from the July 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of AgriFORCE Growing Systems

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AgriFORCE Growing Systems stock. Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGRIW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 730,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AGRIW traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.04. 302 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,209. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.07. AgriFORCE Growing Systems has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.37.

About AgriFORCE Growing Systems

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd., an agriculture-focused technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of plant-based ingredients and products that deliver healthier and nutritious solutions. The company operates in two divisions, AgriFORCE Solutions and AgriFORCE Brands. It also offers management advisory services and holds intellectual property, as well as engages in the real estate holding and development activities.

