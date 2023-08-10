Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) Price Target Cut to $15.00

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $15.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 19.71% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AGTI. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Agiliti from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James cut Agiliti from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Shares of AGTI traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.53. 239,014 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,306. Agiliti has a 52 week low of $10.76 and a 52 week high of $20.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.89, a PEG ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 1.21.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $299.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.44 million. Agiliti had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 1.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agiliti will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO James B. Pekarek sold 35,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total value of $577,593.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 249,071 shares in the company, valued at $4,005,061.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO James B. Pekarek sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total transaction of $547,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,000,236.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James B. Pekarek sold 35,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total value of $577,593.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 249,071 shares in the company, valued at $4,005,061.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 261,859 shares of company stock worth $4,459,541 over the last three months. 4.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Agiliti by 3,037.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,164,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,930,000 after purchasing an additional 4,032,202 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Agiliti by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,231,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,400,000 after acquiring an additional 916,896 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Agiliti by 16.9% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,466,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,145,000 after acquiring an additional 500,541 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Agiliti by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,577,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,660,000 after acquiring an additional 418,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Agiliti by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,673,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,613,000 after acquiring an additional 401,754 shares in the last quarter.

Agiliti, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers onsite managed services that are comprehensive programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity.

