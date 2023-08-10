ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Updates Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.21-$0.24 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $471.03 million-$485.60 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $503.50 million. ACCO Brands also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.08-$1.12 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on ACCO Brands in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company.

Get ACCO Brands alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on ACCO Brands

ACCO Brands Trading Down 0.3 %

ACCO stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.76. The company had a trading volume of 152,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,768. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. ACCO Brands has a 52 week low of $4.27 and a 52 week high of $7.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.39. The stock has a market cap of $546.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.00, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.87.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. ACCO Brands had a positive return on equity of 12.11% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. The firm had revenue of $494.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ACCO Brands will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACCO Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 21st. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -176.46%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in ACCO Brands by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,018,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,149,000 after acquiring an additional 14,925 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $363,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 115.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 50,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 26,920 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 215.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 62,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,391,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,131,000 after purchasing an additional 92,697 shares during the last quarter. 80.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACCO Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; sheet protectors and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ACCO Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACCO Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.