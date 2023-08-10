Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Sets New 1-Year High at $40.65

Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $40.65 and last traded at $40.60, with a volume of 108454 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.93.

ANF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $24.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abercrombie & Fitch currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.04 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $836.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $814.93 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. Analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, CEO Fran Horowitz sold 4,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $181,201.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 793,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,803,760.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 7,500 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $285,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,012,884. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Fran Horowitz sold 4,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $181,201.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 793,507 shares in the company, valued at $31,803,760.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 284,504 shares of company stock worth $10,498,332. 3.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the first quarter worth $1,056,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 985.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 1,051.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the period. 99.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Hollister, Gilly Hicks, Social Tourist, Abercrombie & Fitch, and abercrombie kids brands.

