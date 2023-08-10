ABCMETA Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $906,026.28 (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 10th. During the last week, ABCMETA has traded down 39.9% against the US dollar. One ABCMETA token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ABCMETA has a market cap of $906,026.28 and $123.60 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00004269 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00020102 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00017478 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000069 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00013823 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29,473.85 or 1.00007001 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000080 BTC.

About ABCMETA

META is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.0000092 USD and is down -0.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $146.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ABCMETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

