8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 9.83% and a negative return on equity of 51.00%. The company had revenue of $183.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. 8X8 updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2024 guidance to EPS.

8X8 Trading Up 5.5 %

Shares of EGHT traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.48. 881,092 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,604,429. 8X8 has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $6.49. The stock has a market cap of $404.95 million, a PE ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29.

In related news, CAO Suzy M. Seandel sold 28,418 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total value of $127,596.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 288,631 shares in the company, valued at $1,295,953.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other 8X8 news, Director Elizabeth Harriet Theophille sold 11,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total transaction of $52,306.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 75,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $341,763.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Suzy M. Seandel sold 28,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total transaction of $127,596.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 288,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,295,953.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 46,152 shares of company stock worth $206,682. Corporate insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of 8X8 during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of 8X8 during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of 8X8 by 568.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 15,802 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 8X8 during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of 8X8 during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of 8X8 from $4.50 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of 8X8 from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of 8X8 from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of 8X8 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, 8X8 has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.27.

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It provides 8×8 Work, a self-contained end-to-end united communications solution that delivers enterprise voice with public switched telephone network connectivity, video meetings, and unified messaging, as well as direct messages, public and private team messaging rooms, and short and multimedia services; 8×8 Contact Center, a multi-channel cloud-based contact center solution; and 8×8 CPaaS, a set of global communications Platform-as-a-Service.

