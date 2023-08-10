6,583 Shares in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK) Acquired by Personal CFO Solutions LLC

Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC owned about 0.13% of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IAK. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 21.0% during the first quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 153.7% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 32,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,803,000 after acquiring an additional 19,836 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $662,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000.

iShares U.S. Insurance ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IAK traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $91.12. The stock had a trading volume of 7,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,010. iShares U.S. Insurance ETF has a 12-month low of $77.94 and a 12-month high of $95.30. The company has a market capitalization of $382.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $88.10 and a 200-day moving average of $88.38.

iShares U.S. Insurance ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (IAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Insurance index. The fund tracks a market-cap index of US insurance companies. IAK was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

