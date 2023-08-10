63,167 Shares in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG) Bought by Shaker Financial Services LLC

Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 63,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,128,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,985,000 after buying an additional 83,159 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 436,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,554,000 after buying an additional 25,772 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 179,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after buying an additional 14,310 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 113,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 5,952 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 82,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 19,086 shares during the period.

Shares of BWG traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.35. The stock had a trading volume of 46,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,326. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.05. Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.43 and a 12-month high of $9.46.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Brandywine Global Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolio.

