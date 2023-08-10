2,099 Shares in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Purchased by Stokes Family Office LLC

Stokes Family Office LLC acquired a new position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in RTX by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 39,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,993,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its stake in RTX by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RTX by 2.8% in the first quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. lifted its position in RTX by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 18,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Element Wealth LLC increased its holdings in RTX by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

RTX Price Performance

Shares of RTX stock traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $86.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,080,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,142,168. The company has a market cap of $126.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.07. RTX Co. has a 12-month low of $80.27 and a 12-month high of $108.84.

RTX Announces Dividend

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.68 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 7.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. Analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. RTX’s payout ratio is currently 62.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of RTX from $113.50 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Wolfe Research raised RTX from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of RTX from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.33.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

