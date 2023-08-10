1,979 Shares in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Purchased by OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd bought a new stake in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IPAR. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inter Parfums in the fourth quarter worth $350,862,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 1.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 2.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 2.5% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IPAR shares. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $176.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Inter Parfums from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $170.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.25.

Inter Parfums Stock Up 1.7 %

IPAR traded up $2.24 on Thursday, reaching $137.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,556. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $137.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.07. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.47 and a fifty-two week high of $161.17.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.20. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 12.17%. The firm had revenue of $309.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inter Parfums Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.34%.

Insider Transactions at Inter Parfums

In other news, Director Veronique Gabai-Pinsky sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.73, for a total transaction of $139,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

