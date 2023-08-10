1,978 Shares in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Bought by OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd acquired a new position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,978 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 1,666.7% during the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 212 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 173.9% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 252 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AMAT shares. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. New Street Research downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.19.

Applied Materials Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT traded up $1.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $146.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,282,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,108,503. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.12 and a 52 week high of $153.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $141.53 and its 200 day moving average is $126.08. The stock has a market cap of $123.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.58.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.81% and a net margin of 24.36%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 16.89%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total transaction of $1,029,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 100,759 shares in the company, valued at $13,834,210.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $1,420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,869,568. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $1,029,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 100,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,834,210.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Applied Materials

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.