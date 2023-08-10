1,383 Shares in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Bought by Stokes Family Office LLC

Stokes Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AJG. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 21,100.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.40, for a total transaction of $216,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,070,823.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.40, for a total value of $216,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,070,823.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.23, for a total transaction of $561,632.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,157.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Performance

AJG traded up $0.67 on Thursday, reaching $224.36. The stock had a trading volume of 88,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 871,131. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12-month low of $167.93 and a 12-month high of $226.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $214.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.25. The company has a market cap of $48.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.70.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AJG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $238.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $247.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $233.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $229.08.

Get Our Latest Report on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.