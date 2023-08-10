13,076 Shares in Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG) Purchased by Stokes Family Office LLC

Stokes Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,076 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSG. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in Overseas Shipholding Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Naviter Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 50.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Overseas Shipholding Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Overseas Shipholding Group news, Director Gary Eugene Taylor sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.85, for a total value of $77,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 203,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $783,632.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Overseas Shipholding Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of OSG traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.09. 38,182 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 497,315. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.64 and a 12-month high of $4.51. The company has a market cap of $320.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 0.50.

Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The transportation company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. Overseas Shipholding Group had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $106.63 million for the quarter.

Overseas Shipholding Group declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 21st that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Overseas Shipholding Group Company Profile



Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels in the United States. Its vessels are engaged in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the United States flag trade. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned or operated a fleet of 21 vessels totaling an aggregate of approximately 1.5 million deadweight tons.

