Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Now Covered by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup lowered Zurich Insurance Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zurich Insurance Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $536.67.

Shares of ZURVY stock opened at $47.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 27.43 and a quick ratio of 27.43. Zurich Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $38.33 and a 1-year high of $50.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.55 and a 200-day moving average of $47.56.

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

