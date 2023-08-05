ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Stock Rating Lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $20.00 price target on the stock.

ZI has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $33.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $40.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ZoomInfo Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $29.65.

NASDAQ ZI opened at $18.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.93. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 52-week low of $18.25 and a 52-week high of $51.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

In other news, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $750,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 581,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,546,710.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total transaction of $254,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,185,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,184,484.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $750,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 581,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,546,710.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,080,000 shares of company stock valued at $55,104,800. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 22,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 123.2% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 84.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 33,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. 81.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

