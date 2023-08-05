ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Price Target Cut to $26.00

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $40.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut ZoomInfo Technologies from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ZoomInfo Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $29.65.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

ZoomInfo Technologies Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ ZI opened at $18.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 61.67, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 12 month low of $18.25 and a 12 month high of $51.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.57 and a 200-day moving average of $24.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of ZoomInfo Technologies

In related news, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $750,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 581,171 shares in the company, valued at $14,546,710.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total value of $254,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,185,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,184,484.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $750,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 581,171 shares in the company, valued at $14,546,710.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,080,000 shares of company stock worth $55,104,800. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 161,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,859,000 after buying an additional 4,949 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 531,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,992,000 after purchasing an additional 123,237 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 74,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 720,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,696,000 after purchasing an additional 108,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 0.9% during the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,540,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,059,000 after purchasing an additional 13,880 shares in the last quarter. 81.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

(Get Free Report)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.