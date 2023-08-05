Zimmer Biomet’s (ZBH) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reissued their outperform rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $157.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $145.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $153.00 to $148.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $145.50.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Zimmer Biomet Trading Up 0.4 %

ZBH opened at $126.32 on Wednesday. Zimmer Biomet has a 1-year low of $102.60 and a 1-year high of $149.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $26.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $138.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.57.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.82. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 23rd. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 39.83%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 19.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,102,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,954,843,000 after acquiring an additional 3,695,510 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 92,041.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,841,898 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $234,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839,899 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at about $231,471,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 111.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,941,983 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $380,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,102,429 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $395,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,068 shares during the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.