Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) Earns “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Zeta Global from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zeta Global presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Shares of Zeta Global stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,644,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,064,774. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.79 and its 200-day moving average is $9.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. Zeta Global has a fifty-two week low of $5.78 and a fifty-two week high of $11.28.

Zeta Global ( NASDAQ:ZETA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.43). Zeta Global had a negative net margin of 35.06% and a negative return on equity of 186.56%. The business had revenue of $157.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.54) EPS. Zeta Global’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Zeta Global will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZETA. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Zeta Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $743,000. Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 7,193,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,772,000 after acquiring an additional 75,884 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in Zeta Global by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 13,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors acquired a new stake in Zeta Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Zeta Global by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,923,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,886,000 after purchasing an additional 28,226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

