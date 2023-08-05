ZEDXION (USDZ) Trading 0.1% Lower This Week

ZEDXION (USDZ) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 5th. ZEDXION has a market cap of $84.20 billion and $1.32 million worth of ZEDXION was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZEDXION token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003438 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, ZEDXION has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001231 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 57.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000032 BTC.

ZEDXION Profile

ZEDXION’s genesis date was May 15th, 2022. ZEDXION’s total supply is 87,000,000,000 tokens. ZEDXION’s official Twitter account is @zedxionc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZEDXION is zedxion.io. The Reddit community for ZEDXION is https://reddit.com/r/?utm_source=share&utm_medium=ios_app&utm_name=iossmf and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ZEDXION is medium.com/@zedxion_exchange.

According to CryptoCompare, “Zedxion is based on the Ethereum, Binance and Tron protocol & conforms to the ERC-20, TRC-20 and BEP-20 standard. The Company created & deployed the tokens-based smart contract, which creates & maintains a ledger that maps Ethereum, Binance and Tron addresses to token balances & implements this ERC-20, TRC-20 and BEP-20 standard.

Zedxion has been built to be a multi-chain application, if in the future new chains emerge that could benefit from Zedxion then those chains will be considered for integration.”

Buying and Selling ZEDXION

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEDXION directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZEDXION should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZEDXION using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

