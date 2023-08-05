ZClassic (ZCL) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $48.42

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 4th. One ZClassic coin can now be bought for about $0.0528 or 0.00000182 BTC on exchanges. ZClassic has a total market capitalization of $490,679.05 and $48.42 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ZClassic has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.87 or 0.00099500 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.90 or 0.00054788 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00031530 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 36.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000921 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000784 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ZClassic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

