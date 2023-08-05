Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Price Target Lowered to $138.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $139.00 to $138.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $151.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Yum! Brands from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Yum! Brands has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $148.47.

Yum! Brands Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:YUM traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $134.35. 1,378,858 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,627,569. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $135.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.97. The company has a market cap of $37.63 billion, a PE ratio of 27.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.01. Yum! Brands has a 12-month low of $103.96 and a 12-month high of $143.24.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.17. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 20.31% and a negative return on equity of 16.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 48.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.87, for a total transaction of $531,603.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,846,072.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.87, for a total value of $531,603.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at $7,846,072.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David Eric Russell sold 5,000 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total transaction of $686,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,203,458.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,681 shares of company stock worth $2,289,403 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yum! Brands

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,373 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 2.2% during the second quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 6,214 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Yum! Brands by 3.2% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 86,816 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,028,000 after buying an additional 2,715 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 77.3% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 89,547 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,407,000 after buying an additional 39,051 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 4,686 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

