Y.D. More Investments Ltd Raises Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 264,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 8,817 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up approximately 6.2% of Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $26,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Schubert & Co lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 374.4% during the 4th quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. 16.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on TSM shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.33.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Up 1.2 %

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Shares of TSM traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $96.16. The stock had a trading volume of 6,828,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,046,004. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $101.44 and a 200 day moving average of $93.78. The company has a market cap of $498.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $59.43 and a 52 week high of $110.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.489 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 22.94%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Further Reading

