Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.54, Briefing.com reports. Xencor had a negative net margin of 142.32% and a negative return on equity of 19.41%. The company had revenue of $45.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.57) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis.
Xencor Stock Up 3.6 %
Shares of XNCR traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.18. The company had a trading volume of 523,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,557. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 0.72. Xencor has a 1-year low of $23.24 and a 1-year high of $38.20.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Bassil I. Dahiyat sold 33,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total transaction of $877,286.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 292,216 shares in the company, valued at $7,653,137.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.97% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Xencor
Analysts Set New Price Targets
XNCR has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Xencor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Xencor in a research note on Friday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Xencor from $45.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Xencor in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Xencor in a report on Monday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xencor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.11.
About Xencor
Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.
