Woodside Energy Group (NYSE:WDS) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Woodside Energy Group (NYSE:WDS – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Woodside Energy Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Sunday, April 30th.

Woodside Energy Group Stock Performance

NYSE:WDS opened at $25.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Woodside Energy Group has a 1-year low of $19.11 and a 1-year high of $26.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Woodside Energy Group

Woodside Energy Group Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Woodside Energy Group by 19.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Woodside Energy Group by 5.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 397,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,224,000 after purchasing an additional 20,799 shares during the period. Saturna Capital CORP raised its stake in Woodside Energy Group by 45.1% during the second quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 19,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in Woodside Energy Group by 52.6% during the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 43,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 15,016 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Woodside Energy Group by 93.0% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 8,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,978 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Africa, the Americas, Asia, and the Caribbean. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Pluto LNG, Northwest Shelf, Wheatstone and Julimar-Brunello, Bass Strait, Pyrenees FPSO, Macedon, Scarborough, Sangomar, Trion, Calypso, Browse, Wildling, Atlantis, Woodside Solar project, Sunrise and Troubadour, and Pluto Train 2 projects, as well as Liard basin.

