Woodside Energy Group (NYSE:WDS) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Woodside Energy Group (NYSE:WDS – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Woodside Energy Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Sunday, April 30th.
Woodside Energy Group Stock Performance
NYSE:WDS opened at $25.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Woodside Energy Group has a 1-year low of $19.11 and a 1-year high of $26.93.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Woodside Energy Group
Woodside Energy Group Company Profile
Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Africa, the Americas, Asia, and the Caribbean. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Pluto LNG, Northwest Shelf, Wheatstone and Julimar-Brunello, Bass Strait, Pyrenees FPSO, Macedon, Scarborough, Sangomar, Trion, Calypso, Browse, Wildling, Atlantis, Woodside Solar project, Sunrise and Troubadour, and Pluto Train 2 projects, as well as Liard basin.
