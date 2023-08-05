WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund (NYSEARCA:AIVL) Shares Down 0.6%

WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund (NYSEARCA:AIVL – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $95.83 and last traded at $95.89. 9,140 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 108% from the average session volume of 4,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.48.

WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund Trading Down 0.6 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.12 and its 200-day moving average is $92.43. The company has a market cap of $393.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning increased its stake in WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter.

WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree U.S. Al Enhanced Value Fund (AIVL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to US value stocks from developed markets. AIVL was launched on Jun 16, 2006 and is managed by WisdomTree.

