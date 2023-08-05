Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Upgraded to Buy at Benchmark

Benchmark upgraded shares of Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $200.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on WING. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Wingstop from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wingstop in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Northcoast Research upgraded Wingstop from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $229.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Barclays upped their target price on Wingstop from $205.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded Wingstop from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $193.45.

Wingstop Price Performance

WING traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $165.82. 541,024 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 611,291. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $188.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.56. Wingstop has a 52 week low of $108.34 and a 52 week high of $223.77.

Wingstop Increases Dividend

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $107.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.24 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 15.19%. Wingstop’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wingstop will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. This is a boost from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.19%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wingstop

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Wingstop in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Wingstop by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 277 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Wingstop in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Wingstop in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Wingstop in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. Wingstop Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.

