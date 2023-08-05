Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Price Target Lowered to $195.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush lowered their price target on Wingstop from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Wingstop from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Wingstop from $174.00 to $150.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark upgraded shares of Wingstop from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Wingstop from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $193.45.

Get Wingstop alerts:

Wingstop Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WING traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $165.82. 541,024 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 611,291. Wingstop has a 52-week low of $108.34 and a 52-week high of $223.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.03. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 78.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.56.

Wingstop Increases Dividend

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $107.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.24 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 15.19% and a negative return on equity of 16.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wingstop will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. This is a boost from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Wingstop’s payout ratio is 36.19%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WING. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 77.1% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 14,775 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after purchasing an additional 6,430 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 24.7% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,455 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,496,000 after purchasing an additional 6,427 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the second quarter valued at approximately $983,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 13.4% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 190,983 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,227,000 after purchasing an additional 22,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 4.8% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,556 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter.

Wingstop Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. Wingstop Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.