Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Price Target Lowered to $190.00 at UBS Group

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) had its target price decreased by UBS Group from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on WING. Wedbush lowered Wingstop from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen restated an outperform rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Wingstop from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Wingstop from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Wingstop from $183.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $193.45.

Shares of WING traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $165.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 541,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,291. Wingstop has a one year low of $108.34 and a one year high of $223.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.56.

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $107.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Wingstop will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is 36.19%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Wingstop by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 12,378 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,703,000 after buying an additional 3,524 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Wingstop by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,154 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,911,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Wingstop by 111.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,868 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,116,000 after buying an additional 14,689 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in Wingstop by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 5,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in Wingstop by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 41,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,563,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. Wingstop Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.

