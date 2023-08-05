Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Sells 239 Shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF worth $931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 95.9% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF alerts:

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF stock opened at $51.21 on Friday. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 52 week low of $43.57 and a 52 week high of $52.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.16.

About iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.