Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Sells 1,253 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 6.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,253 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,740,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,169,000 after purchasing an additional 594,694 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,615,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,207,000 after purchasing an additional 456,269 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,190,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,830,000 after purchasing an additional 147,724 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,390,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,941,000 after purchasing an additional 95,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,321,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,644,000 after purchasing an additional 25,160 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LMBS opened at $47.56 on Friday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $46.62 and a 12-month high of $48.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.90.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 24th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 21st.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

