Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,186 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of 3M by 1,538.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 295 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in 3M in the 1st quarter worth $31,676,265,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 1,361.9% during the first quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. 64.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total value of $936,314.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,011.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Price Performance

Shares of MMM opened at $105.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.24 billion, a PE ratio of -37.15, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $102.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.44. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $92.38 and a fifty-two week high of $152.30.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 38.99% and a negative net margin of 4.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. Equities analysts predict that 3M will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.69%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently -211.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MMM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on 3M from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com downgraded 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a report on Friday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.83.

About 3M

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

