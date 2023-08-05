Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Purchases 401 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,248 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Hershey in the first quarter valued at $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 121.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 54.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HSY has been the topic of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $268.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Hershey from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Hershey from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Hershey from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $261.67.

Hershey Stock Performance

Shares of HSY opened at $228.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $248.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $248.83. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $211.49 and a 52 week high of $276.88. The stock has a market cap of $46.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.28.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.12. Hershey had a return on equity of 55.74% and a net margin of 16.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $1.192 dividend. This is a positive change from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Hershey’s payout ratio is presently 47.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.00, for a total value of $3,862,021.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,704,521. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Hershey news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.21, for a total transaction of $38,431.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,990,470.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.00, for a total transaction of $3,862,021.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,704,521. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 292,911 shares of company stock worth $76,238,787 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Hershey

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Featured Articles

