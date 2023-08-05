Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Buys 300 Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,992 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 4th quarter worth about $18,944,000. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,908,956 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $180,854,000 after purchasing an additional 151,897 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1,415.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 144,440 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,059,000 after purchasing an additional 134,906 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 266.4% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 174,250 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,508,000 after purchasing an additional 126,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 248,548 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $23,547,000 after purchasing an additional 115,665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Stock Down 1.8 %

CBRL stock opened at $90.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.30. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.72 and a 12 month high of $121.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.35.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Announces Dividend

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store ( NASDAQ:CBRL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.13). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 24.04% and a net margin of 2.76%. The company had revenue of $832.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 122.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CBRL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. CL King cut their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $88.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.29.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

