Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,000 Shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Rayonier by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Rayonier by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 29,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in Rayonier by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 20,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Rayonier by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 38,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Rayonier by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 37,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 81.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Rayonier Price Performance
Rayonier stock opened at $32.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.40 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.03 and a 200-day moving average of $32.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Rayonier Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.81 and a 1 year high of $38.24.
Rayonier Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 207.27%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts recently commented on RYN shares. StockNews.com lowered Rayonier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Rayonier in a research report on Monday, May 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. 51job restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Rayonier in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Rayonier from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.50.
About Rayonier
Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of March 31, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.8 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.
