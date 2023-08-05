Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Thursday.

Weyco Group Trading Up 0.4 %

Weyco Group stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,979. Weyco Group has a 1 year low of $19.89 and a 1 year high of $29.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.37 million, a PE ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.90.

Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $86.29 million during the quarter. Weyco Group had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 9.53%.

Weyco Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Weyco Group

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. Weyco Group’s payout ratio is 28.90%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Weyco Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,808 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Weyco Group by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 17,747 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 3,623 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Weyco Group by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 252,043 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,231,000 after purchasing an additional 11,049 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Weyco Group by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,657 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Weyco Group by 157,750.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,157 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter. 23.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Weyco Group

Weyco Group, Inc designs and distributes footwear for men, women, and children. It operates in two segments, North American Wholesale Operations and North American Retail Operations. The company offers mid-priced leather dress shoes and casual footwear of man-made materials and leather; and outdoor boots, shoes, and sandals under the Florsheim, Nunn Bush, Stacy Adams, BOGS, Rafters, and Forsake brands.

Featured Stories

