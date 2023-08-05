Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:HYI)

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share on Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 1.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSE:HYI opened at $11.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.88. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund has a 52 week low of $11.15 and a 52 week high of $13.01.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HYI. TFB Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $1,266,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 10.1% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 912,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,935,000 after purchasing an additional 83,857 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 349,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,846,000 after buying an additional 33,594 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund during the second quarter worth $137,000.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

