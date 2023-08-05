Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:HYI)

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share on Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st.
Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 1.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Stock Performance
NYSE:HYI opened at $11.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.88. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund has a 52 week low of $11.15 and a 52 week high of $13.01.
Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Company Profile
Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd and Western Asset Management Company Limited.
