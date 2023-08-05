Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:HYI)

Posted by on Aug 5th, 2023

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYIGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share on Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 1.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:HYI opened at $11.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.88. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund has a 52 week low of $11.15 and a 52 week high of $13.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HYI. TFB Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $1,266,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 10.1% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 912,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,935,000 after purchasing an additional 83,857 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 349,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,846,000 after buying an additional 33,594 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund during the second quarter worth $137,000.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

Recommended Stories

Dividend History for Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund (NYSE:HYI)

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.