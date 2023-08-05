West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) Price Target Cut to C$141.00 by Analysts at CIBC

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by CIBC from C$144.00 to C$141.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

West Fraser Timber Trading Down 0.1 %

TSE:WFG opened at C$105.61 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$108.38 and its 200-day moving average is C$104.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.93, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.66. West Fraser Timber has a 52 week low of C$91.06 and a 52 week high of C$125.60. The firm has a market cap of C$8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 2.03.

Get West Fraser Timber alerts:

West Fraser Timber Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a $0.407 dividend. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. This is a boost from West Fraser Timber’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.99%.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for West Fraser Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Fraser Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.