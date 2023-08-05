West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) Price Target Cut to C$141.00 by Analysts at CIBC

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by CIBC from C$144.00 to C$141.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
West Fraser Timber Trading Down 0.1 %
TSE:WFG opened at C$105.61 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$108.38 and its 200-day moving average is C$104.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.93, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.66. West Fraser Timber has a 52 week low of C$91.06 and a 52 week high of C$125.60. The firm has a market cap of C$8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 2.03.
West Fraser Timber Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a $0.407 dividend. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. This is a boost from West Fraser Timber’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.99%.
West Fraser Timber Company Profile
West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.
