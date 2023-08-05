WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.45 by ($0.74), Briefing.com reports. WESCO International had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 3.98%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. WESCO International updated its FY 2023 guidance to $15.00-$16.00 EPS.

WESCO International Stock Performance

NYSE:WCC traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $153.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,296,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,785. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.42. WESCO International has a 12-month low of $112.08 and a 12-month high of $185.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.00.

WESCO International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. WESCO International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.60%.

Insider Activity at WESCO International

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 3,491 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $610,925.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,177,725. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, EVP James Cameron sold 7,687 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total transaction of $1,179,723.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,495,914.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 3,491 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $610,925.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,177,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 14,668 shares of company stock worth $2,418,849 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in WESCO International by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 190,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,711,000 after purchasing an additional 43,238 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in WESCO International by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 82,766 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,864,000 after acquiring an additional 18,860 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of WESCO International by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 55,479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of WESCO International by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after acquiring an additional 8,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in shares of WESCO International by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 21,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after acquiring an additional 5,424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WCC. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WESCO International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of WESCO International from $214.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of WESCO International from $170.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.57.

WESCO International Company Profile

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

