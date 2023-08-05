Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.11), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $811.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.28 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS.
Shares of Werner Enterprises stock traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.71. The stock had a trading volume of 887,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,173. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.51 and its 200 day moving average is $45.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16, a PEG ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.81. Werner Enterprises has a twelve month low of $35.84 and a twelve month high of $50.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th. This is an increase from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 16.14%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Werner Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Werner Enterprises by 135.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 821 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Werner Enterprises by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Werner Enterprises by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Werner Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.
Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.
