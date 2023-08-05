Wayfair (NYSE:W) Upgraded to “Buy” by Gordon Haskett

Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Wayfair (NYSE:W – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. Gordon Haskett currently has $110.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $65.00.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Wayfair from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Wayfair from $53.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Wayfair from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $75.04.

Shares of NYSE:W traded down $1.58 during trading on Thursday, hitting $83.09. 6,479,715 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,843,126. The company has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 3.19. Wayfair has a 1-year low of $28.11 and a 1-year high of $90.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.97.

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.14) by $0.64. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Wayfair will post -8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Wayfair news, Director Anke Schaferkordt sold 679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total value of $49,634.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,806.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $522,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 86,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,538,910.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anke Schaferkordt sold 679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total value of $49,634.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $678,806.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,489 shares of company stock worth $7,540,837 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 8.3% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 39,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Wayfair by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Wayfair by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 265,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,280,000 after purchasing an additional 18,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Wayfair by 17.6% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 59,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after buying an additional 8,909 shares in the last quarter. 87.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately fourty million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

