Wayfair (NYSE:W) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on W. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Wayfair from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised Wayfair from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Wayfair from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on Wayfair from $40.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised Wayfair from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.04.

W stock traded down $1.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $83.09. The company had a trading volume of 6,479,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,843,126. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 3.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.55 and a 200 day moving average of $47.97. Wayfair has a fifty-two week low of $28.11 and a fifty-two week high of $90.71.

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.14) by $0.64. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wayfair will post -8.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 104,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,872,215. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 104,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,872,215. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kate Gulliver sold 17,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.12, for a total value of $1,136,206.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,064,038.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 127,489 shares of company stock valued at $7,540,837. 26.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Wayfair by 102.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 132.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 169.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 2,934.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. 87.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately fourty million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

