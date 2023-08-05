Walker Crips Group (LON:WCW) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $22.00

Shares of Walker Crips Group plc (LON:WCW – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 22 ($0.28) and last traded at GBX 23.10 ($0.30), with a volume of 405540 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 23.50 ($0.30).

Walker Crips Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £10.01 million, a P/E ratio of 2,350.00 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 25.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 26.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.29.

Walker Crips Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be given a GBX 0.25 ($0.00) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. Walker Crips Group’s dividend payout ratio is 10,000.00%.

Walker Crips Group Company Profile

Walker Crips Group plc engages in the provision of financial products and services to private and professional clients in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Investment Management, Wealth Management, and Software as a Service. The company offers investment management services, such as discretionary bespoke and model portfolio, as well as advisory managed and dealing services; and financial planning services comprising cash flow planning, pensions and retirement planning, self-invested personal pensions (SIPP)/small self-administered schemes (SSAS), investment, tax planning, inheritance tax and estate planning, and protection services to individuals, families, businesses, and trusts.

