Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) Given New $32.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Free Report) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on COCO. Bank of America cut Vita Coco from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens assumed coverage on Vita Coco in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Vita Coco from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Vita Coco from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $26.63.

Shares of COCO stock traded up $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $24.58. The company had a trading volume of 664,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,712. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 48.02 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.55 and a 200-day moving average of $21.37. Vita Coco has a 12 month low of $7.39 and a 12 month high of $30.88.

Vita Coco ( NASDAQ:COCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $109.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.14 million. Vita Coco had a return on equity of 21.71% and a net margin of 6.26%. Vita Coco’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vita Coco will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vita Coco news, major shareholder Beverages Sa Verlinvest sold 5,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total transaction of $125,982,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,858,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,541,409.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 51.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in COCO. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vita Coco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,275,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Vita Coco in the 1st quarter valued at $5,746,000. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vita Coco in the 4th quarter valued at $5,721,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Vita Coco in the 1st quarter valued at $6,174,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Vita Coco by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,321,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,053,000 after acquiring an additional 291,757 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.68% of the company’s stock.

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; Hydration Drink Mix, a powdered form of flavored coconut water; sparkling water; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; purified water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

